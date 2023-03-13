Java with Jamie: Richard Cabral talks life & recovery

Richard Cabral was incarcerated for stealing a wallet at age 13 and by 20 he was facing a life sentence for shooting a man.

Now, Cabral is an Emmy nominated actor! Cabral said he was able to turn his life around at 'Homeboy Industries,' which is a Los Angeles gang intervention program that gives ex-cons a second chance by employing them in its café and bakery.

"It's a common thing growing up in Los Angeles, especially in the nineties. Grade school, middle school, high school, college. My trajectory was Juvenile Hall County Jail, California Youth Authority, California prison," said Cabral.

Cabral continued to explain how the generational trauma in his family runs deep. He was raised by a single mother after his father left when he was two years old and all three of his uncles were incarcerated.

"I felt more loved in jail, in prison than I did at home. I knew that there was food, a warm bed and I knew that my mom's boyfriend wasn't there," said Cabral.

By the time Cabral turned 20, he faced a 35 year life sentence for a violent assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 5 years and realized he needed to change.

That's when he found his way to "Homeboy Industries" and started working in the café.

Cabral decided to start attending Central Casting at night after being inspired by fellow felon and actor, Danny Trejo and soon the producers of Southland discovered him. Cabral then came a cameo in Bruno Mar's music video 'Gernade.'

Cabral said he had his first real pinch me moment auditioning for the Ridley Scott film the 'Counselor.'

"After getting my passport, I get a call two weeks later telling me I got the part for Ridley Scott and I'm on a plane to London, into Spain to do the new film," said Cabral.

He continued to explain how sitting on that plane change his trajectory and how he saw himself.

Then came his Emmy nomination for American Crime in 2015, that's when Homeboy Industries pastor, father Greg Boyle asked Cabral how he was taking it all in.

Cabral recently got to work with his hero, Danny Trejo and he says his best work just aired on Law and Order. Cabral says he has many more roles to take on, but one is the most important.

"I have four children. The main thing is that they never have to live and go through what I went through," said Cabral.