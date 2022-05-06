Janitors demand more protection as violent crime surges 94% at Union Station

Janitors are demanding more protection amid a surge in violent crime at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

City, county, and state leaders joined the janitors at a rally Thursday at Union Station, which has seen violent crime surge an estimated 94% over this time last year.

"We as janitors, as workers, as essential workers, as immigrant workers, call on the city, call on the police, call on the county, for solutions," union President David Huerta said. "For solutions in order to make sure that workers can work, without fear. Without fear that they're gonna come to their jobs, and the fear that they're not gonna come home because of the jobs that they do."

Huerta says janitors are being targeted for their work keys, which would give anyone access to restricted parts of the station.

The union is demanding a number of changes, including closing the bathrooms while janitors are cleaning and having security guards stationed outside as they clean. The union is also asking to have a worker representative on Metro's board.