James and Doncic each score 30 to help the Lakers hold off the Pelicans 111-103

LeBron James scored 30 points, Luca Doncic capped his 30-point, 10-assist performance with a pair of off-balance, bail-out 3s as the shot clock wound down, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 111-103 on Tuesday night.

Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who won for the fourth time in their past five games while sending the Pelicans to their eighth straight loss.

Trey Murphy scored a career-high 41, Zion Williamson scored 15 points and rookie Derik Queen had 10 points and 13 rebounds for New Orleans, which led by as many as nine points late in the third quarter.

The Lakers opened the fourth quarter on a 18-4 run that included two deep 3s by James, a 3 by Dalton Knecht and a pair of baskets in the paint by Ayton. The surge put Los Angeles up 97-90 and the Pelicans could not get closer than four after that.

Neither team led by more than seven until Karlo Matkovic's free throws gave New Orleans an 83-74 lead late in the third quarter.

James' three free throws and breakaway dunk quickly trimmed the Lakers' deficit to four before Murphy, who had 20 points in the third quarter, hit a driving reverse scoop as he was fouled to make it 86-79 heading to the final period.

Herb Jones, returning from a right ankle injury that has sidelined him seven games, struggled with his shooting, missing eight of nine shots. The Pelicans missed five of their 18 free throws, with Williamson missing four.

The Lakers also finished shooting 50.6% (43 of 85). The Pelicans shot 44% (40 of 91) and missed 30 of the 40 3-pointers they attempted.

Both clubs play on Wednesday night, when the Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs and the Pelicans visit the Atlanta Hawks.