Jacob Cofie's 21 points, 10 rebounds help USC beat Washington State 68-61

Jacob Cofie made 9 of 12 from the field and finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Chad Baker-Mazara added 19 points, and Southern California beat Washington State 68-61 on Sunday.

Baker-Mazara was just 4-of-11 shooting, 0 for 5 from 3-point range, but made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and had six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Ezra Ausar added 13 points for USC (10-1).

ND Okafor hit two free throws and Rihards Vavers followed with a 3-pointer that trimmed Washington State's deficit to three points with 2:39 left in the game. Jaden Brownell answered with layup and, after a chase-down block by Baker-Mazara, Cofie made two free throws to give the Trojans a seven-point lead with 48 seconds remaining.

Vavers led Washington State (3-8) with 13 points. Eemeli Yalaho and Jerone Morton each scored 10 points.

The Trojans scored the first 15 points in a tiebreaking 19-3 run — which included nine points by Baker-Mazara — that gave them 30-14 lead with 5:35 left in the first half. Washington State closed the first half on a 9-0 run and scored seven of the the first eight in the second half to make it a one-point game.

Each team shot 40% from the field, and Washington State hit 9 of 32 from 3-point range while the Trojans made just 1 of 13, but USC outscored the Cougars 27-10 from the free-throw line.

Up next

Washington State: The Cougars play Eastern Washington on Wednesday at the Spokane Arena.

USC: The Trojans host UTSA on Wednesday.