J.B. Smoove, Melissa Fumero to present Emmy nominations on July 12

Actor J.B. Smoove and actress Melissa Fumero are scheduled to present the 74th Emmy Awards nominations on July 12, the Television Academy announced Thursday.

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will join Smoove and Fumero virtual nomination ceremony which will stream live on Emmys.com.

"It's been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances," Scherma said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that continue to shape and elevate our dynamic medium."

The 74th Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.