It's Sold!! The quirky Alhambra bridge home goes for nearly double its asking price

Potential buyers rush to put in offers for unique bridge house

The quaint little "fixer-upper" home on top of an urban bridge in Alhambra officially closed Friday with an all-cash purchase of $430,000.

The one-bedroom, one-bath bridge home at 1340 E Main Street, with views of the Alhambra Wash was originally listed at $250,000 – a steal for a Los Angeles County home.

Listing agent, Douglas Lee with Compass said the sellers thought maybe they could ask for up to $150,000 for the home. Turns out … its uniqueness made up for its size and "fixer-upper" status.

Alhambra's bridge home sold for nearly double its asking price. KCAL News