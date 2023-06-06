Watch CBS News
Home on a bridge? There is an affordable LA County house on the market

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

Waterfront views in Los Angeles County for $250,000? Yes, sort of … there is a home for sale in Alhambra, on top of an urban bridge, over the Alhambra Wash.

It's a one-bedroom, one-bath, and the monthly mortgage payment is estimated to be around $1,600 – far less than most studio apartments. Built in 1949, It is considered an "irregular lot," and a "cosmetic fixer."

bridge-home.jpg
The one-bedroom home in Alhambra lists for $250,000.  KCAL News

The East Main Street property listed by Compass has been on the market for 12 days. There's no parking and no garage, but it does boast a rooftop patio, which the listing agent says is "perfect for entertaining!"

Another benefit of living atop a bridge, "property boasts neighborhood views and no invasion of privacy," as written by the listing agent.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

June 6, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

