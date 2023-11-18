Isolated showers and thunderstorms anticipated Saturday throughout SoCal

Isolated showers are expected in the Southland with a slight chance of thunderstorms, but the storm is expected to bring less rain than previously anticipated, forecasters said.

Rain bands are moving in Saturday from an area of low pressure with showers off- and on- throughout the day. The bulk of the rain is expected in the northern and central parts of the state with gusty winds more likely in Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will likely move slowly inland with rain arriving in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Forecasters say the storm has the potential for isolated downpours with rainfall rates of up to 1.5 inches per hour, although most areas will likely see rates of a quarter- to half-inch per hour.

Los Angeles County is expected to receive roughly one-third to an inch of rain by the time the storm tapers off Saturday night, although higher amounts may be possible.

Rain is expected to diminish by nightfall, with only light precipitation. Santa Ana winds are expected to return next week.