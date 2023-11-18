Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Isolated showers and thunderstorms anticipated Saturday throughout SoCal

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Marina Jurica's weather forecast (Nov. 18)
Marina Jurica's weather forecast (Nov. 18) 03:04

Isolated showers are expected in the Southland with a slight chance of thunderstorms, but the storm is expected to bring less rain than previously anticipated, forecasters said. 

Rain bands are moving in Saturday from an area of low pressure with showers off- and on- throughout the day. The bulk of the rain is expected in the northern and central parts of the state with gusty winds more likely in Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will likely move slowly inland with rain arriving in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Forecasters say the storm has the potential for isolated downpours with rainfall rates of up to 1.5 inches per hour, although most areas will likely see rates of a quarter- to half-inch per hour. 

Los Angeles County is expected to receive roughly one-third to an inch of rain by the time the storm tapers off Saturday night, although higher amounts may be possible.

Rain is expected to diminish by nightfall, with only light precipitation. Santa Ana winds are expected to return next week. 

First published on November 18, 2023 / 8:49 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.