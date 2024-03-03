Watch CBS News
Local News

Isolated showers continue across SoCal Sunday with cooler temperatures

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Marina Jurica's weather forecast (March 3)
Marina Jurica's weather forecast (March 3) 03:07

Partly cloudy skies, blustery conditions, and isolated showers continued across Southern California on Sunday.

The rain fell over Calabasas, Los Angeles, Inglewood, Redondo Beach, Rancho Palos Verdes, San Pedro to Long Beach early in the day. Light to heavy showers also fell Orange County. 

Temperatures were 5- to 15- degrees below normal for this time of the year. Highs were in the 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s and lower 50s throughout the week. 

A high surf advisory remains in effect along the coastline until 10 a.m. Monday. But forecasters say dry and cool conditions are expected for most of the week. 

Rain is expected once again on Wednesday. 

First published on March 3, 2024 / 2:28 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.