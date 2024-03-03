Isolated showers continue across SoCal Sunday with cooler temperatures

Partly cloudy skies, blustery conditions, and isolated showers continued across Southern California on Sunday.

The rain fell over Calabasas, Los Angeles, Inglewood, Redondo Beach, Rancho Palos Verdes, San Pedro to Long Beach early in the day. Light to heavy showers also fell Orange County.

Temperatures were 5- to 15- degrees below normal for this time of the year. Highs were in the 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s and lower 50s throughout the week.

A high surf advisory remains in effect along the coastline until 10 a.m. Monday. But forecasters say dry and cool conditions are expected for most of the week.

Rain is expected once again on Wednesday.