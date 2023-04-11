Islamic Center of Southern California hate-crime vandalism: suspect arrested

A hate-crime suspect wanted for allegedly defacing a mosque and Islamic cultural center in the Koreatown area early Easter Sunday morning was arrested, Los Angeles police confirmed Tuesday morning. Police did not release further information about possible charges. More information was expected later Tuesday morning.

A suspect was recorded on camera using a permanent marker to write anti-Islamic hate words on the property of the Islamic Center of Southern California, located at 434 Vermont Avenue, at about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, wearing a black beanie hat, black jacket, a black short, black pants and black shoes.

He was last seen on foot heading northbound on Vermont Avenue.

The graffiti on exterior pillars of the mosque of the Islamic Center of Southern California was covered up Monday morning.

The incident occurs during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on the evening of March 22 and lasts through the evening of April 20.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, faith leaders and local law enforcement spoke on the incident.

"Whether it's one incident, or 10 or 100 incidents, one is too many," said Hedab Tarifi of the Islamic Center of Southern California.

The incident is just the latest in a number of hate-driven crimes to have occurred in recent months, notably when two Jewish men were shot after leaving their synagogues in West L.A. in late-February. It also comes at a time that sees the convergence of Easter, Passover and Ramadan.

"An attack on one of our houses of worship is an attack on all of our houses of worship," said Father Alexei Smith with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

In just three months of 2023, there have been nearly 140 reported hate crimes. In 2022 there were nearly 690 and 615 in 2021, according to LAPD. On top of that, Chief Michel Moore says that hate crimes are often under reported.

"This is an appalling act of vandalism targeting the center where innocent individuals gather for their daily religious observances. ... We must remain vigilant and work towards creating a society that is inclusive, tolerant, and respects the beliefs and traditions of all communities," the Islamic Center of Southern California said in a statement after the graffiti was discovered Monday morning.

"What happened over the weekend at the Islamic Center of Southern California is an unacceptable act of intolerance that has no place in our city or our country," L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a tweet. "Los Angeles will always stand against hate and bigotry, no matter what."

"Things like this happen, but fortunately things like this bring us together," said Islamic Center member Fred Mir, who arrived for Ramadan prayers early Monday morning. "From bad things, good things come, so things like this always bring us together, and it just brings awareness.

"A person that forgives is bigger than the person that commits a bad crime," said Mir.