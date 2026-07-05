LA County firefighters battle Arrow Fire burning near 605 Freeway in Irwindale

Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a brush fire burning near the 605 Freeway in Irwindale.

The Arrow Fire was reported at around 3:35 p.m. near southbound lanes of the freeway and the 2000 block of Buena Vista Street, according to LACoFD officials.

At around 4:55 p.m., firefighters said that they had requested Second Alarm status for the blaze, which had burned about 10 acres of brush in the area.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

California Highway Patrol officers said that both sides of the freeway were being impacted by the firefight, according to their incident log for the fire.

Aerial footage showed a water-dropping helicopter working to mitigate the flames from above, while dozens of firefighters worked to do the same from the ground. A heavy layer of smoke was seen shrouding the freeway as regular traffic continued.

As of 4:30 p.m., there was no indication from CHP officers that the freeway would be impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.