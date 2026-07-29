25-year-old Orange County man arrested for vandalizing more than a dozen Teslas

Irvine police have arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly spray-painting 13 Teslas in Orange County parking garages in recent weeks.

The investigation began last Monday, July 20, when the Irvine Police Department asked for help from the public in locating the suspect who was seen vandalizing several Teslas in a parking garage at Michelson Drive and Carlson Avenue.

Days later, police said that nine more Teslas were hit in the same parking garage, where the suspect spray-painted the words "nazi" and "fascist" on the vehicles.

After receiving tips from the public following the two social media posts, which contained security camera videos from the Teslas, police were able to work on identifying the suspect.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, July 28, after police learned of a "previous verbal altercation," during which he allegedly spat on a Tesla that was stopped at an intersection.

"Detectives identified the suspect through a takeout order the man was carrying during the spitting incident," police said.

He was identified as 25-year-old Irvine resident Max Sebastian Solomon. Circumstances surrounding his arrest were not disclosed, but police shared a photo of him in handcuffs in what looked to be a parking garage.

Solomon was booked for felony vandalism.

Victims of the incidents told CBS LA that they believed they were "caught in the crossfire" of a bigger issue, and that the suspect possibly had some sort of political gripe with Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO.