Man targets Tesla cars during spray-painting spree in Irvine parking garages

The Irvine Police Department is searching for a man who spray-painted 13 Tesla cars in different parking garages across the city.

The man used red spray paint to write the words "fascist" and "nazi" during his vandalism spree. Two victims that CBS LA spoke to said they think the man has some political gripe with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"It's probably related to a bigger movement, which sucks," one victim said. "We're just caught in the crossfire here."

Irvine PD spokesperson Ziggy Azarcon said the suspect wore different shirts in some of the videos but wore the same shoes and poorly covered his face. Officers also shared several photos of the suspect while he failed to cover his face.

Investigators said he also has a noticeable tattoo above his right elbow.

A photo of the suspect. Irvine PD

"A lot of people know Teslas do record 360 degrees," Azarcon said. "We're surprised this man came up."

Officers said they've already received some tips after posting security camera videos from the Teslas.

"Our community works very hard for what they have, and people pay for these cars," Azarcon said. "They shouldn't have to worry about the car being vandalized based on whatever this person's motivation was."