Armed robbers beat Irvine man and steal his $600k Richard Mille watch

A trio of armed robbers beat an Irvine man and stole his $600,000 Richard Mille watch during a violent confrontation on Wednesday morning.

"I honestly thought I was going to die," the victim, who wanted to stay anonymous, said. "I thought they were going to shoot me."

The man believed they were waiting for him in a parking garage off Main Street. When he opened the door to his Bentley, the suspects surrounded him with their guns drawn. The victim believes they were after his exclusive Richard Mille Nadal watch after he'd posted a picture of it to social media a few days before the robbery.

"I have a private Instagram," he said. "I'm posting here and there. I know it's wrong. This could be part of it. It could be someone who knows me from my social networking."

The Irvine Police Department said it is investigating the robbery. Officers warned that criminals could use social media to locate a person.

"They're kind of bread crumbs," Police spokesman Kyle Oldoerp said. "If you're showing your apartment, showing your place of business, your vehicle, it could lead thieves to you. We are asking people to be considerate of what you're sharing on social media."

The victim is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects and return of his watch.