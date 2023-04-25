Irvine proposes $285 million purchase of controversial asphalt plant

A decades-old asphalt plant tucked back in the hills on the northern edge of Irvine is expected to be purchased by the city, according to officials.

Some residents and city leaders are anxious for the facility's closure to benefit the environment and the people living near the plant.

"What's changed is that there have been homes built closer and closer to the plant," said Councilmember Kathleen Treseder. "When the plant was first built it was in the middle of nowhere and a lot of people didn't even know about it. But, as these developments are happing closer and closer, more people are being exposed to the fumes.

Residents allege that these fumes are making them sick. To address residents' fears, Treseder said officials extended a $285 million offer to All American Asphalt. If accepted, the 11-acre site will close in the fall and Irvine will turn the area into a public open space called the Gateway Preserve.

Some residents questioned the nearly $300 million price tag as well as the potential jobs lost as a result of the plant closure. Teseder said that taxpayers will not foot the bill.

"We were very lucky," said Teseder. "The Irvine company had some land that they decided to donate to us, specifically, so we could sell it to purchase the AAA plant. So we're getting this land and we're going to prepare it for developing for homes."

Teseder said she's happy with the plan as the area needs new housing. She added that the city plans to sell the property to a developer.

There are still a few unknowns about the area, including what contaminants are in the soil at the asphalt plant and how much it will cost to remediate it.