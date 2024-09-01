Irvine police warn residents of scammers posing as officers to collect fines

Irvine police have issued a warning to residents about a new scam where people are posing as officers to collect money on bogus fines.

In a statement released on Sunday, Irvine Police Department officials reported that they learned of an unknown suspect who had been calling people to collect money or outstanding fines that don't actually exist.

"We understand receiving a call from a police department can make people nervous, but scammers rely on fear to get people to act quickly," the statement said. "Scammers can manipulate caller identification information to make it appear they are calling from government agencies like IPD."

In order to avoid falling into their trap, police advise people to ask callers for their name, identification or badge number, a telephone number to reach them within the department and what section they work for.

Anyone who finds themselves targeted by the scammers is asked to contact investigators at (949( 724-7000.