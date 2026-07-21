Investigation continues after man armed with knife is shot and killed by Irvine police

An investigation is ongoing on Tuesday after a man allegedly charged Irvine police officers as he was armed with a knife, leading to a police shooting and his death.

Irvine Police Department officers responded to a man having a mental crisis in a residential area at Silkwood and Sungate around noon. Officer Ziggy Azarcon said officers attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender for about an hour.

"The man ran toward an officer with the knife, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," Azarcon said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An officer was injured, and they self-transported.