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Investigation continues after man armed with knife is shot and killed by Irvine police

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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An investigation is ongoing on Tuesday after a man allegedly charged Irvine police officers as he was armed with a knife, leading to a police shooting and his death.

Irvine Police Department officers responded to a man having a mental crisis in a residential area at Silkwood and Sungate around noon. Officer Ziggy Azarcon said officers attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender for about an hour.

"The man ran toward an officer with the knife, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," Azarcon said. 

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

An officer was injured, and they self-transported. 

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An investigation is underway after a man allegedly armed with a knife was shot by police.  CBS LA

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