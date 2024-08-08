Police shoot suspect accused of attacking a woman outside an Irvine home
The Irvine Police Department closed off a neighborhood after officers opened fire on a man attacking a woman outside a nearby home.
The shooting happened at 2:55 p.m. near Green Tree Lane and Coral Tree Lane, next to the local park. The Orange County Fire Authority said they responded to the area for a medical aid call.
Two dead bodies were seen outside of the home.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.