Police shoot suspect accused of attacking a woman outside an Irvine home

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Irvine Police Department closed off a neighborhood after officers opened fire on a man attacking a woman outside a nearby home. 

The shooting happened at 2:55 p.m. near Green Tree Lane and Coral Tree Lane, next to the local park. The Orange County Fire Authority said they responded to the area for a medical aid call. 

Two dead bodies were seen outside of the home. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details. 

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

