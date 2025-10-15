Irvine PD searching for alleged Pokémon cards thief who broke into Tesla

The Irvine Police Department released a video showing a woman allegedly stealing Pokémon cards and other items from a person's Tesla.

"When it comes to catching criminals, we 'gotta catch 'em all," Irvine police wrote in an Instagram post.

Investigators said the burglary happened on Saturday in a garage at an apartment complex on Miramonte, south of the Irvine Spectrum Center.

The Tesla's cameras recorded the alleged burglary. Irvine PD

The cameras on the victim's Tesla captured the woman breaking into the car's trunk. Irvine police said she stole more than $400 worth of Pokémon cards and personal property. The car's security cameras recorded the theft.

"Help us catch this one before she disappears into the tall grass!" officers wrote.

Detectives urged anyone with information about the case to email jsampson@cityofirvine.org.