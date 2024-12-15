Irvine neighbors living on edge after several homes targeted in string of burglaries

An Irvine neighborhood is living on edge after several homes were burglarized in a string of recent break ins.

"Why is no one seeing this on the news, why is no one talking about it?" asked a distraught resident of the Groves at Orchard Hills neighborhood that's seemingly being targeted by a group of burglars. "Why is it so hush-hush?"

The gate-guarded neighborhood is located just 15 minutes from a Irvine Police Department station, but still thieves have been able to take off with money, jewelry and even a car in the last few weeks — most recently on Saturday evening.

They neighbor says that a person entered a home on the second story, using a crowbar to enter.

Police say that this is in line with a disturbing trend happening across Southern California. On Saturday alone, they were alerted to four break ins, two of which happened in Orchard Hills.

"We feel very vulnerable and violated, even if your home wasn't directly hit it's a very violating thing to know that this is happening in your community," the woman said.

While detectives continue their search for the suspects, whom they say are the work of transnational groups that have been committing similar crimes across the region, residents are being proactive with their own neighborhood security.

"Homeowners here do not expect law enforcement or Irvine Company to protect us in our homes," the woman said. "That's our responsibility. There has to be that multi-level approach, where we have that extra support from Irvine Company and Irvine PD and elected officials to keep our community safe, our families safe."

Irvine Company, the developer of the homes in the neighborhood, was not available when contacted for comment.