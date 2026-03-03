Southern California teen whose home laboratory sparked FBI investigation speaks: "I'm just a kid who's interested in science"

The Southern California teenager whose home laboratory sparked a nearly week-long investigation from the FBI last week is speaking out, stating that he's just a "kid who's interested in science."

Last Monday, Irvine Police Department officers were called to a home near Cartwheel and Iluna in a gated Irvine neighborhood after learning of "suspicious materials" discovered by the property's landlord.

Amalvin Fritz, the 17-year-old UC Irvine student whose home laboratory sparked a nearly week-long FBI investigation after "suspicious materials" were discovered. CBS LA

As the investigation continued, both Orange County Fire Authority and FBI investigators were called to the scene after it was determined that the materials were possible indications of chemical nerve agents, according to a source familiar with the investigation. They said that the substances, paired with writings found at the scene, were concerning.

While investigators say that 17-year-old Amalvin Fritz, a pre-medical student slated to graduate from Univeristy of California, Irvine, in the coming months, and his family have cooperated with their investigation, the family still hasn't been able to return home.

"You know, it's almost been a week since I've been out of my home, and I really want to go back," Fritz said.

He says that he's unsure exactly what investigators found that triggered such a chaotic series of events.

"I gave my full cooperation and gave them my phone and I gave them as much information as possible, but I'm not sure exactly what materials inside the home they would be suspicious about," Fritz said. "I hope that they can conclude their investigation and we can continue to put this behind us."

As the investigation progressed, the National Guard's Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team was deployed to the neighborhood to assist with the handling of the materials and ongoing probe, which continued over the weekend.

Several people wearing hazardous materials gear walking into a home in Irvine where FBI officials are investigating suspicious materials that were found at a home laboratory. CBS LA

Video from the scene shows FBI personnel dressed in hazardous materials suits and breathing apparatus as they walk to and from the home through the garage. They still haven't commented on exactly what they discovered as their investigation develops.

Fritz dreams of becoming a doctor one day, according to his attorney, who spoke with CBS LA on Monday. He has posted a few of his home experiments on his YouTube channel, which were also conducted at his home lab.

While he says that anyone can purchase chemicals like acetone online and that he was safe throughout the process, a chemistry professor from California State University, Long Beach, says that his YouTube videos also show his use of isopropylmagnesium chloride and other compounds in an unsafe and inappropriate setting.

"Those experiments needed to be done in a proper lab facility," said Professor Elaine Bernal. She says that acetone is highly flammable, and that the compounds Fritz used would require proper storage due to the risk of a fire or explosion. She also expressed concern over how the chemicals were disposed of, and the escape of gasses during the experiments.

"There's a big environmental and safety concern that I think was worth of investigation. I get that the FBI was there, hazmat was there. I think it's also important to think of it as the saefty of the local community since it's tight quarters," Bernal said. "The chemicals that he mentioned are very flammable. My concern is that whatever gasses that are emitted, that folks with respiratory issues, sensitive respiratory issues, can be affected."

Fritz said that his experiments are focused on new therapeutics for cancer and Alzheimers disease, and that he insists nothing he was doing was dangerous. He hopes to enroll in medical school after graduating from UC Irvine.