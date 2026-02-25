FBI investigating "suspicious materials" found at Irvine home, police say

FBI officials are investigating "suspicious materials" that were found at a home in Irvine earlier this week.

Police were called to a home near Cartwheel and Lunar on Monday after a landlord called to report suspicious circumstances, an Irvine Police Department spokesperson told CBS LA.

When officers arrived, they found suspicious materials that required further examination. They contacted Orange County Fire Authority officials for further assistance, who sent a hazardous materials team to the scene.

The investigation was later handed off to FBI investigators, who have been working at the home since Monday, police said.

An FBI spokesperson told CBS LA that their Evidence and Response Team and Hazardous Evidence Response Team were both on scene per request from OCFA.

"There is no known threat to public safety," the FBI's statement said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to provide additional information at this time."

No arrests or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.