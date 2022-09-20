Investigators send Marilyn Manson sexual assault case to the Los Angeles County DA

A sexual assault investigation of singer Marilyn Manson has been completed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and submitted to the District Attorney's Office Monday for filing consideration.

Sheriff's officials did not release new details about the sexual assault allegations, but did note that it was a 19-month investigation.

The investigation into the singer, whose legal name is Brian Warner, involved incidents that happened between 2009 and 2011, when he lived in West Hollywood. It was launched less than a month after actor Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse and grooming her, starting when she was a teenager. Manson has denied the accusations and said his intimate relationships were always consensual.

Manson's West Hollywood apartment was searched last November by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, who reportedly seized media storage device units, including hard drives. The entertainer was not home at the time of the search.

The current investigation is not the first into Manson. The Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to file sexual assault charges against Manson in 2018, finding the statute of limitations had expired for an alleged assault that took place in 2011.