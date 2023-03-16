Investigators seeking help identifying women connected to multi-county string of thefts at Rite Aids

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying two women who they believe are connected to a string of robberies that have occurred at Ride Aid locations in Los Angeles, Riverside and Ventura counties.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Thus far, robberies have occurred at Rite Aid stores in Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Thousand Oaks, a statement from LASD said.

During incidents, the two women are said to have stolen skin care products by concealing them in tote bags while leaving the store.

"The suspects entered an awaiting BMW sedan," the statement said.

Photos included in a public release included those taken of the pair during a robbery in Riverside on Feb. 22.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has additional information on the case is asked to contact detectives at (818) 878-1808.