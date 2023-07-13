Investigators seeking help identifying suspect in fatal San Juan Capistrano stabbing

Authorities are seeking help from the public as they continue to investigate a fatal stabbing in San Juan Capistrano back in January.

Orange County Sheriff's Department

On Wednesday, they released an image of a person they believe to be a suspect in the incident, which happened on Jan. 14 in the 2600 block of Calle San Luis.

On that day, deputies were dispatched for "unknown trouble" at around 5:20 p.m. They arrived to find a man, who has since been identified as 30-year-old Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, suffering from a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The months-long search for a suspect, whom deputies describe as a man with a thin build last seen wearing jeans and a black-hood sweatshirt, continues.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact investigators at (714) 647-7000.