Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigators seeking help identifying suspect in fatal San Juan Capistrano stabbing

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are seeking help from the public as they continue to investigate a fatal stabbing in San Juan Capistrano back in January. 

screen-shot-2023-07-12-at-7-46-53-pm.png
Orange County Sheriff's Department

On Wednesday, they released an image of a person they believe to be a suspect in the incident, which happened on Jan. 14 in the 2600 block of Calle San Luis.

On that day, deputies were dispatched for "unknown trouble" at around 5:20 p.m. They arrived to find a man, who has since been identified as 30-year-old Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, suffering from a stab wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The months-long search for a suspect, whom deputies describe as a man with a thin build last seen wearing jeans and a black-hood sweatshirt, continues. 

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact investigators at (714) 647-7000.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 7:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.