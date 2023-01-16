Homicide investigation launched in San Juan Capistrano after 30-year-old man found dead

Authorities are investigating an assault that left one man dead in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday.

According to a press release from Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at around 5:20 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 30-year-old Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, suffering from "traumatic injuries." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were working to determine a motive in the incident and locate a suspect, who had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (714) 288-6740.