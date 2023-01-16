Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation launched in San Juan Capistrano after 30-year-old man found dead

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating an assault that left one man dead in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday. 

According to a press release from Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at around 5:20 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault. 

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 30-year-old Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, suffering from "traumatic injuries." He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators were working to determine a motive in the incident and locate a suspect, who had fled the scene prior to their arrival. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (714) 288-6740.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 6:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

