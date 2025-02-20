Investigators seeking help finding armed robbery suspect who hit Sherman Oaks gas station

Police are seeking help from the public in locating a suspect who armed a Sherman Oaks gas station at gunpoint last week.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at a Chevron gas station located in the 12800 block of Riverside Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A photo of the suspect on the day of the robbery. Los Angeles Police Department

Investigators say that the suspect, still unidentified, approached the employee at the store's cash register and demanded money while holding a handgun. The cashier, "in fear for his life," gave the suspect money from the register.

The suspect then fled in a white 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, police said. The truck had a black metal frame on the bed a black cover on the front wheel well and basic rims with a five-hole design.

A photo of the suspect's vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department

They released photos of the suspect in hopes that someone can help identify him. He is described as standing about 5-foot-5 and weighing around 200 pounds. He is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old and was least seen wearing a black beanie, glasses, a long-sleeved sweater, gray pants, tan boots and a N95 respirator mask.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact police at (818) 374-0085.