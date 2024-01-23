Investigators seeking additional victims of sexual assault suspect in Lancaster

Authorities are seeking public help in identifying additional victims of a sexual assault suspect who targeted his victims on social media dating sites.

LASD bulletin for the suspect, Dijon Darrell O'Neal. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Dijon Darrell O'Neal, 32, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of rape, forced oral copulation and false imprisonment for alleged offenses that occurred between Sept. 20 and Dec. 26 of 2023. He is currently being held without bail as investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continue to search for victims.

Investigators say that he lured at least four women through social media to a vacant residence located in the 1100 block of Lingard Street in Lancaster, where he sexually assaulted each of them.

Due to the nature of the crimes, investigators believe that there are additional victims and have released O'Neal's image in hope that they would come forward.

O'Neal is described as a 6-foot, 3-inch tall man who weights around 290 pounds with black balding hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly on active parole at the time of the alleged assaults and is a registered sex offender, LASD deputies said.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD's Special Victims Bureau at (661) 471-1500.