Investigators seeking additional victims of Anaheim sexual assault suspect

Investigators are seeking additional victims of a sexual assault suspect who has already been connect4ed to multiple different assaults in the cities of Stanton and Long Beach.

36-year-old Anaheim man Sione Mounga Vea. Santa Ana Police Department

The suspect, 36-year-old Anaheim man Sione Mounga Vea, attempted to solicit sex from a 19-year-old female victim before he allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to a statement from the Santa Ana Police Department. They say that Vea held a weapon at the victim and threatened her during the incident.

She was able to provide a description of both the suspect and his vehicle to investigators, who were able to determine that Vea was the same suspect involved in an unsolved sexual assault case from Oct. 22 in Stanton, and another on Oct. 18 in Long Beach.

Vea was arrested on Jan. 9, according to Santa Ana police. He was booked in Orange County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony sexual assault charges, kidnapping with sexual assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

Due to the nature of the crimes, investigators believe that there may be additional victims, anyone with information is urged to contact them at (714) 647-7000.