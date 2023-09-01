Investigators seek help identifying woman who stole pair of guitars from Guitar Center in Westlake Village

Investigators are seeking help in identifying a woman who was caught on camera as she allegedly stole a pair of guitars from the Guitar Center store in Westlake Village.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the store, located in the 30700 block of Russell Ranch Road, at around 3 p.m. on August 13 for the reported theft.

They learned that the woman entered the store and began to look at several guitars displayed. Moments after entering, she left with an Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard Outfit electric guitar worth $999 and a Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus, valued at $909.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or the stolen guitars is asked to contact investigators at (818) 878-1808.