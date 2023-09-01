Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigators seek help identifying woman who stole pair of guitars from Guitar Center in Westlake Village

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Investigators are seeking help in identifying a woman who was caught on camera as she allegedly stole a pair of guitars from the Guitar Center store in Westlake Village. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the store, located in the 30700 block of Russell Ranch Road, at around 3 p.m. on August 13 for the reported theft. 

They learned that the woman entered the store and began to look at several guitars displayed. Moments after entering, she left with an Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard Outfit electric guitar worth $999 and a Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus, valued at $909. 

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or the stolen guitars is asked to contact investigators at (818) 878-1808.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 8:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.