Investigators searching for four suspects after shooting in Norwalk

By Dean Fioresi

By Dean Fioresi

Investigators are searching for four suspects after a man was shot at the end of an argument in Norwalk on Tuesday. 

The shooting happened at around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Woods Avenue and Firestone Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies were sent to the area after learning of shots fired and arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victim, unidentified so far, was rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition. 

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. They have not yet provided a description for any of the four suspects they're searching for. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact Norwalk Sheriff's Station at (562) 863-8711.

