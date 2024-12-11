Watch CBS News
Investigators looking into series of early morning fires that broke out in downtown LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Investigators looking into series of suspicious fires set in downtown LA 01:11

Investigators are looking into a series of suspicious fires that broke out in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning. 

At around 4:20 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews were sent to the scenes of two different trash fires in the area, one of which was located in the 1500 block of S. Figueroa Street, and the other in the 400 block of W. Venice Boulevard, according to the department. 

screenshot-2024-11-11-223533.png
Dumpsters with considerable burn marks after being set on fire in downtown LA early Monday morning on Nov. 11, 2024. KCAL News

The first fire they responded to in the area was near Hope Street and 15th Street at around 3:45 a.m., according to LAFD. 

They believe that someone was going around sparking the fires, and that they are likely responsible for at least three fires. 

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. 

Firefighters have not provided a description of the alleged suspect nor have they announced any arrests. 

At one point, the Metro A Line was temporarily shut down by the firefight. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

