Investigators continue search for suspects seen fleeing from deadly shooting in Hesperia

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are still searching for a group of suspects that were seen fleeing from the spot of a deadly shooting in Hesperia last week. 

They were dispatched to the 16000 block of Sequoia Street at around 6:15 a.m. on May 23 after receiving reports of shots fired, according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies entered a residence in the area and found the victim, 27-year-old Blake Rutledge, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene. 

"Through investigation, deputies learned several people fled the area soon after the shooting," SBSD's release said. "An area check was conducted by the suspect was not located."

As they continue to look into the incident, detectives ask anyone who knows more to contact them at (909) 890-4904.

