Investigation underway after woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Highland Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Highland Park on Friday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Aldama Street just after 9 a.m. after learning of a collision involving a pedestrian. 

One person was killed after being struck by the driver of a black Chevrolet Tahoe, police said. 

The victim's identity has not yet been disclosed, but witnesses at the scene tell KCAL News that the victim was a woman in her 60s. 

As of Sunday, police said that they had not made any arrests in connection with the incident. 

First published on March 19, 2023 / 5:19 PM

