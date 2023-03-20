Investigation underway after woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Highland Park

Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Highland Park on Friday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Aldama Street just after 9 a.m. after learning of a collision involving a pedestrian.

One person was killed after being struck by the driver of a black Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

The victim's identity has not yet been disclosed, but witnesses at the scene tell KCAL News that the victim was a woman in her 60s.

As of Sunday, police said that they had not made any arrests in connection with the incident.