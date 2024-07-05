Investigation underway after UCLA student sexually assaulted while sleeping in her bed

Authorities have launched an investigation after a University of California, Los Angeles student was sexually assaulted while she slept in her own bed early Friday morning.

The assault happed at around 2:40 a.m. at the Saxon Suites, which are residential suites for students located in the 300 block of De Neve Drive, according to a press release from UCLA police.

"The suspect entered the victim's suite by unknown means," the release said. "The suspect entered the victim's bedroom while she was in bed. The suspect sexually assaulted her and then left the room in an unknown direction."

Investigators say that the victim was medically treated at the scene.

The suspect has been described as a heavy set man in his 30s who has a curly bear. He was wearing all black clothing and a beanie, police said.

Anyone who may have further information on the incident is asked to contact UCLA PD at (310) 825-1491.