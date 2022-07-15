Investigation underway after police shoot at suspects near Melrose and Fairfax
An investigation is underway after police shot at suspects near Melrose and Fairfax Avenues Thursday evening.
The shooting happened on the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue, close to Fairfax Avenue. It is unclear if the suspects were hit since they fled from the scene.
An officer was injured and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition but was conscious and talking.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
