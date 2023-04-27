Investigation underway after pair of bodies found inside car at Azusa towing company

Police are investigation the discovery of two bodies discovered inside of a car at an Azusa towing company on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Irwindale Police Department, officers were dispatched to Jan's Towing at around 12:30 p.m., located on W. Kirkwall Road in Azusa, after workers discovered a the body of a deceased man inside of a vehicle that was "towed as a Private Property Impound earlier in the morning."

The car was towed per request of the Arco gas station property owner on E. Longden Avenue. Officers did not disclose the specific type of vehicle.

While investigating the incident, officers checked inside the car "to locate the apparent deceased male subject, only to discover another deceased female subject inside the vehicle."

Both were pronounce dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. Their identities have been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives conducted investigations both at the tow yard and at the gas station, according to the statement.

The cause of death for both victims remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (626) 430-2239.