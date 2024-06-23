Investigation underway after man is fatally shot in La Puente

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a fatal shooting in La Puente.

The shooting unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Amar Road and Witzman Drive.

There, authorities responded and located the male victim. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

A motive for the shooting was not known and remained under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

