Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after man is fatally shot in La Puente

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Alex Biston's Morning Update (June 23)
Alex Biston's Morning Update (June 23) 02:59

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a fatal shooting in La Puente. 

The shooting unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Amar Road and Witzman Drive.

There, authorities responded and located the male victim. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

A motive for the shooting was not known and remained under investigation. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 8:24 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.