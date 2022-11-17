Investigation underway after man found fatally shot in Palmdale

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Palmdale.

The shooting is said to have occurred at around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club.

When Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside of a garage at the location.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There was no information available on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.