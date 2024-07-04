Investigation underway after crash involving LAPD car in Willowbrook

An investigation is underway after a multi-car crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department car in Willowbrook on Thursday.

Exact circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but police say that the crash happened some time before 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Compton Avenue and Imperial Highway.

It's not immediately known how many people were injured in the crash, if any.

SkyCal flew over the scene where a damaged LAPD car could be seen with its airbags deployed in the middle of the intersection. Another car could be seen a short distance away, but it's unclear if it was involved.

The intersection was closed for the duration of the preliminary investigation.