Investigation underway after crash involving LAPD car in Willowbrook

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway after a multi-car crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department car in Willowbrook on Thursday. 

Exact circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but police say that the crash happened some time before 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Compton Avenue and Imperial Highway. 

It's not immediately known how many people were injured in the crash, if any. 

SkyCal flew over the scene where a damaged LAPD car could be seen with its airbags deployed in the middle of the intersection. Another car could be seen a short distance away, but it's unclear if it was involved. 

The intersection was closed for the duration of the preliminary investigation.

