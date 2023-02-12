Investigation ongoing after man found shot to death in Westlake

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Westlake early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting took place just after 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lucas Avenue and Ingraham Street.

Officers arriving to the scene of the incident found a man in his 30s shot to death.

His identity was not released.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, though LAPD Officer Im told KCAL-News that the victim and suspect were walking together when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one round.

The suspect remains at large after fleeing from the location prior to officers' arrival. They were unable to provide a description.