Investigation ongoing after man found shot to death in Westlake

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Westlake early Sunday morning. 

According to a press release from Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting took place just after 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lucas Avenue and Ingraham Street. 

Officers arriving to the scene of the incident found a man in his 30s shot to death. 

His identity was not released. 

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, though LAPD Officer Im told KCAL-News that the victim and suspect were walking together when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one round. 

The suspect remains at large after fleeing from the location prior to officers' arrival. They were unable to provide a description.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 3:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

