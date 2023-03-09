Investigation launched after sexual assault at San Dimas Dog Park

Authorities are investigating a reported sexual assault at a dog park in San Dimas.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the assault occurred at "an unknown location on the trails, north of San Dimas Dog Park" in the Horsethief Canyon area of San Dimas in mid-January.

While they search for the suspect, who has been identified as a male adult who was last seen wearing green cargo pants, a black sweater and dirty, black Converse shoes, authorities are advising anyone hiking in the area to be cognizant of their surroundings.

They advise:

not using electronics while walking, as they distract focus from walking,

be cognizant of surroundings and keep your head on a swivel.

if someone or something is heard approaching you from behind, turn around to see what it is.

Walk with a partner, friend or family member in well-lit areas.

Keep purses and backpacks zipped or near your body.

If attacked, make plenty of noise and fight back.

if attacked, remember as much as you can about the suspect or their vehicle.

If attacked, call 911 first.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may know of a suspect is asked to contact investigators at (562) 946-7960.