Investigation launched after person found dead near Metro station in Compton

Authorities have launched a death investigation after a person was found dead in Compton on Sunday.

At around 11:40 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of S. Acacia Avenue after receiving reports of a death in the area near the Metro Artesia station, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene. The nature of their death has not yet been disclosed.

Homicide investigators were called to assist with the incident, the statement said.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.