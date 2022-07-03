Watch CBS News
Investigation continues into South LA officer-involved shooting
An investigation was underway after an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles. 

Police say they responded to a call of a man with a gun at 26th Place and Main just before 10 p.m. Saturday. 

It remained unclear what led up to the shooting. No officers were hurt. 

The suspect was transported to the hospital but his condition was unknown. 

First published on July 3, 2022 / 5:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

