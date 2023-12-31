Watch CBS News
Investigation continues into fatal shooting of man in Santa Clarita

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in Santa Clarita. 

The shooting unfolded after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive. Once there, authorities located a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died. 

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

First published on December 31, 2023 / 10:06 AM PST

