Investigation continues into fatal shooting of man in Santa Clarita

Detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in Santa Clarita.

The shooting unfolded after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive. Once there, authorities located a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.