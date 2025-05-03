Investigation continues into fatal shooting in Los Angeles

Authorities continued their investigation Saturday into the fatal shooting of a man in Los Angeles.

The incident occurred around 11:03 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North Eastman Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital by family members, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies believe evidence connected to the shooting was found in the 3600 block of East Meisner Street. A dark-colored sedan was reportedly seen fleeing the scene immediately after the gunfire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.