Investigation continues after group creates chaos in downtown LA after rooftop event

The investigation continues after a large mob wreaked havoc in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, vandalizing several businesses, Metro trains and even an LAPD vehicle.

It all happened early Sunday morning, when officers broke up a rooftop party being held at Trinity Street and Washington Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It was billed online as a "renegade hardcore punk show," something that the city called an un-permitted party, which eventually attracted more than a thousand people.

After the crowd dispersed from the venue, they then went on to create different bits of chaos in the surrounding area, including fire breathing, spray painting and hurling fireworks and beer cans towards police who had arrived to the area in riot gear.

Eventually police declared the incident unlawful assembly and witnesses say they fired multiple rubber bullets to warn the crowd.

Videos filled social media showing the wild series of events, that last for nearly three hours before the crowd finally left. Before then, people could be seen tagging the inside and outside of two Metro trains, an LAPD patrol car and other buildings, including the walls surrounding an elementary school.

They gained so much traction that Mayor Karen Bass took notice.

"What happened last night was egregious, completely unacceptable," she said on Monday.

She's hoping that the ongoing investigation will reveal why no arrests were made on the spot.

No civilian injuries were reported in connection with the incident, but one officer was hospitalized after getting hit int he face with a bottle.

No arrests have yet been announced.