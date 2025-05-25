Several trains vandalized by large group in downtown LA

Los Angeles police Saturday responded to a disturbance near downtown that eventually escalated into vandalism.

The initial calls came in around 9 p.m. of a disturbance in the 1700 block of Trinity Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Later that evening, police received additional reports about a large group setting off fireworks on a rooftop. Officers arrived at the scene and called for backup.

According to police, several individuals vandalized trains, leading to a temporary suspension of train service.

The area was cleared by 1 a.m. on Sunday, and no arrests were reported.