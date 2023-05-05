Watch CBS News
Investigation conducted into suspicious item found at USC campus

By KCAL-News Staff

Suspicious package investigation at USC
A suspicious item was found Friday at the USC campus, prompting the temporary evacuation of a building while an investigation was conducted, authorities said.

The item was discovered about 11:35 a.m. at the Seeley G. Mudd Building, at Downey Way and McClintock Avenue, and a bomb squad was requested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

People were advised to stay away from the area, and the intersection was closed to traffic, according to the university's Department of Public Safety.

At about 1:30  p.m., the DPS reported that the LAPD investigation had concluded.

"The intersection at Downey Way and McClintock Avenue has been reopened, and normal operations have resumed in the area," the DPS said in a tweet. Other details were not released.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 2:16 PM

