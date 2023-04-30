Inside SoCal: Winning the Fight Against Cancer (4/30)

One woman's fight against cancer relied on Dignity Health's compassionate, comprehensive care. Today, she's proudly cancer-free.

Dignity Health Northridge | Leavey Cancer Center

When a cancer diagnosis is received, opting for a comprehensive cancer center is something to seriously consider. At the Dignity Health Northridge Leavey Cancer Center, they have all treatment options under one roof – from radiation to chemotherapy, and patient services like massage therapy and counseling. Plus, being under one roof means each portion of treatment can be discussed internally between departments, giving you the best personalized care possible.

Plus, when it comes to technology, the Leavey Cancer Center is the first and only facility in the San Fernando Valley to offer two of the most cutting-edge pieces of medical equipment available: da Vinci® Si (single incision) Robotic Surgery System, and Trilogy Stereotactic Radiation Therapy. These treatments result in faster, more precise diagnoses, shorter hospital stays and quicker recoveries.

To learn more about Dignity Health Northridge Leavey Cancer Center visit DignityHealth.org/Northridge/CancerCenter